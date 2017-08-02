Nationals' Matt Wieters: Rides pine Wednesday
Wieters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Wieters is hitless in his past three starts, so he'll get a night off to clear his head. Jose Lobaton will slide behind the plate to replace him for the evening.
