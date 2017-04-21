Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sitting Friday
Wieters is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Jose Lobaton will step in behind the dish as Wieters sits following four consecutive starts. Wieters is off to a decent start with a .277 average and just one more strikeout (8) than walk (7), but he's yet to tap into much power. He has one home run this season and has managed one extra-base hit (a double) in his last six starts.
