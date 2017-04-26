Nationals' Matt Wieters: Takes seat Wednesday
Wieters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.
Wieters will take a seat for the second time in three games as Jose Lobaton gets the nod behind the dish. The 30-year-old backstop is slashing just .254/.353/.390 with one homer and six RBI in his first year with the Nationals.
