Nationals' Matt Wieters: Two hits in Monday's loss
Wieters went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Cubs.
The Nats have been giving Wieters fairly frequent rest lately, as he's played in just eight of the last 12 games, but the plan seems to be working as he's gone 5-for-13 over his last three starts with three RBI. The 31-year-old's .257/.310/.392 slash line on the season remains fairly lackluster, however.
