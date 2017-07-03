Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates Cardinals on Sunday night
Scherzer was dominant Sunday in St. Louis, allowing no runs on just two hits while striking out 12 in a 7-2 win. He lasted seven innings.
Sunday marked the third straight outing the Nationals' ace has allowed exactly two hits. Even more impressively, Scherzer has allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last eight starts -- a span that's featured just six earned runs total over 60.3 innings. With 10 wins, 163 strikeouts, an eye-popping 1.94 ERA and WHIP of 0.77, Scherzer has been the best pitcher in the National League -- and arguably all of baseball -- this season.
