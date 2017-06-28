Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates Cubs for ninth win of season

Scherzer (9-5) allowed one run on two hits with no walks across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Cubs. He struck out six.

Scherzer gave up a run on a hit batsman and a triple in the first inning, but he was razor sharp the rest of the way and allowed just one more man to reach over the next five frames. He was removed after throwing just 93 pitches through six, but a large lead at that point likely factored into that decision. In another season of excellence, Scherzer has been exceptional of late, allowing more than one earned run just once in the last seven starts while posting an otherworldly 75:8 K:BB over 54 innings in that span. He continues to rattle off strong performances and should be expected to do so once again Sunday against the Cardinals.