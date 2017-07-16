Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 through six
Scherzer (11-5) pitched six scoreless inning with 10 strikeouts during Saturday's win over Cincinnati. He allowed three hits and four walks.
Scherzer has now recorded double-digit strikeouts in nine of his past 10 starts and sports an elite 2.01 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 for the season. He's in the midst of a career year and projects to make his next start against Arizona at Chase Field. Considering he broke into the league with the Diamondbacks, there's likely to be added motivation for Scherzer.
