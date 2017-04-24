Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans nine in Sunday's win
Scherzer (3-1) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out nine over eight innings in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mets.
Staked to a four-run lead before he even took the mound thanks to a Daniel Murphy first-inning grand slam, Scherzer pounded the zone even more than usual, throwing 77 of 110 pitches for strikes. As a result, all three runs scored on homers by Michael Conforto and Neil Walker, but Scherzer buckled down once the Mets crept close and gave up only one baserunner (erased on a double play) over his final five innings. The reigning NY Cy Young Award winner will next take the mound Saturday at home in a rematch with the Mets.
