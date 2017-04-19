Nationals' Max Scherzer: Goes seven scoreless in Atlanta

Scherzer (2-1) struck out seven while allowing just two hits and three walks over seven shutout frames in a road win against Atlanta on Tuesday.

Three starts into the year, the defending NL Cy Young winner has a 1.37 ERA and 0.86 WHIP to go with a 24:7 K:BB. In short, he's as good as ever, so keep riding him -- especially with a start against the Mets' iffy offense on tap Sunday.