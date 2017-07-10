Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lands All-Star Game starting assignment
Scherzer was named the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's All-Star Game, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Scherzer remains one of the top starters in all of baseball, and his stats heading into the break are impressive to say the least: 2.10 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 173:27 K:BB. This assignment also makes him one of the few pitchers in MLB history to start the Midsummer Classic for both leagues. He'll oppose American League starter Chris Sale in the annual event.
