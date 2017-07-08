Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 Friday
Scherzer (10-5) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10, but received no-decision Friday against the Braves.
Scherzer was locked up in a 1-1 pitcher's duel going into the seventh inning, but Freddie Freeman launched a solo homer in the inning before smacking a two-run single in the eighth frame, but the Nats came up big in the ninth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. This outing should be little more than a short-term disappointment for him, as he boasts a 2.10 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
