Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 on Friday

Scherzer (10-5) allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 10, but received no decision Friday against the Braves.

Scherzer was locked in a 1-1 pitcher's duel until Freddie Freeman launched a solo homer in the seventh inning before smacking a two-run single in the eighth, but the Nats came up big in the ninth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. This outing should be little more than a short-term disappointment for him, as he boasts a 2.10 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.