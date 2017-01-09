Nationals' Max Scherzer: Suffers stress fracture in finger

Scherzer was diagnosed with a stress fracture in the knuckle of his right ring finger Monday, and will no longer participate in the World Baseball Classic, MASN's Dan Kolko reports. Despite the stress fracture, the Nationals say Scherzer will be a full participant in spring training.

While this obviously is not great news, it sounds like the reigning NL Cy Young award winner will be ready for the start of the season. From a fantasy perspective, it also could be seen as a bit of a blessing that he will not participate in the WBC. It is worth monitoring his status as spring training approaches, but for now his draft day value should not take a hit.