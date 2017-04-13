Nationals' Max Scherzer: Wildly effective in loss to Cardinals

Scherzer (1-1) gave up three runs -- just one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals. He also threw three wild pitches and hit a batter.

Scherzer isn't a guy who tends to miss his catcher's glove, as he threw more wild pitches Wednesday than he did all of last season (two). That's a bit disconcerting, but it didn't stop him from missing plenty of bats, and there's no arguing with the 2.13 ERA and 0.95 WHIP he's posted through two starts. The reigning NL Cy Young winner remains an elite fantasy option. Because of a couple off days, the Nationals will next use Scherzer with an extra day of rest (while skipping No. 5 starter Joe Ross) Tuesday against Atlanta.