Taylor (undisclosed) is starting in center field and batting eighth Saturday against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Taylor is good to go after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old, who is slashing .260/.294/.465 with eight homers and seven stolen bases in 60 games (211 plate appearances) this season, will face Homer Bailey in his return to the starting lineup.