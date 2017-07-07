Taylor (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Braves in the fourth inning, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.

Brian Goodwin has taken over in center field in place of Taylor and Ryan Raburn has entered the game out in left. The Nationals have yet to announce the cause behind Taylor's early departure Thursday, but Kolko did note that the speedy outfielder ran gingerly to first base on a groundout. More updates on Taylor's status figure to be made available late Thursday or early Friday.