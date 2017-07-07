Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with undisclosed issue Thursday
Taylor (undisclosed) exited Thursday's game against the Braves in the fourth inning, MASN's Dan Kolko reports.
Brian Goodwin has taken over in center field in place of Taylor and Ryan Raburn has entered the game out in left. The Nationals have yet to announce the cause behind Taylor's early departure Thursday, but Kolko did note that the speedy outfielder ran gingerly to first base on a groundout. More updates on Taylor's status figure to be made available late Thursday or early Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Launches 12th homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Leading off Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two steals, two RBI on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hits two-run homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Feeling better after rest•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...