Taylor said he was "just banged up" and needed a couple days of rest after sitting for two games earlier this week, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This is great news concerning the long-term health of Taylor and fantasy owners can safely expect him to be in the starting lineup moving forward. The rest seems to have paid off, considering his 4-for-5 performance Saturday against the Reds which included two home runs and three RBI.

