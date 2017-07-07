Nationals' Michael Taylor: Heading to DL
Taylor will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a mild right oblique strain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The center fielder left Thursday's game in the fourth inning -- perhaps as a result of that extended "rain" delay. As for Taylor, he'd been dealing with oblique pain for some time, perhaps the injury being the cause of his two-game breather in late June. Though manager Dusty Baker said he hopes Taylor will return shortly after the All-Star break, this may take more than the minimum 10-day DL stay to get right, so this could open up some work in the meantime for Wilmer Difo, and Brian Goodwin should continue patrolling a starting spot until Jayson Werth (toe) resurfaces. During his impending absence, Chris Heisey (biceps) will be activated to take his place on the roster.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Exits with undisclosed issue Thursday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Launches 12th homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Leading off Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Two steals, two RBI on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hits two-run homer Sunday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...