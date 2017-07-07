Taylor will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a mild right oblique strain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The center fielder left Thursday's game in the fourth inning -- perhaps as a result of that extended "rain" delay. As for Taylor, he'd been dealing with oblique pain for some time, perhaps the injury being the cause of his two-game breather in late June. Though manager Dusty Baker said he hopes Taylor will return shortly after the All-Star break, this may take more than the minimum 10-day DL stay to get right, so this could open up some work in the meantime for Wilmer Difo, and Brian Goodwin should continue patrolling a starting spot until Jayson Werth (toe) resurfaces. During his impending absence, Chris Heisey (biceps) will be activated to take his place on the roster.