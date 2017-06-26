Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hits two-run homer Sunday
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run shot Sunday against the Reds.
Taylor's fourth-inning blast to left center accounted for all of the runs the Nationals would push across against the Reds on Sunday. The 26-year-old is now 16-for-42 (.381) with 11 extra-base hits (five home runs) and 11 RBI in his last 11 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Feeling better after rest•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Huge day at plate Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Manager vague about injury•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...