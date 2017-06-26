Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run shot Sunday against the Reds.

Taylor's fourth-inning blast to left center accounted for all of the runs the Nationals would push across against the Reds on Sunday. The 26-year-old is now 16-for-42 (.381) with 11 extra-base hits (five home runs) and 11 RBI in his last 11 games.

