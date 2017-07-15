Taylor (oblique) said he's progressing and hoping to resume some baseball activities Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The training staff will have the final say as to what Taylor is allowed to do, but the outfielder thinks he's fine to throw and perhaps hit off a tee despite being just nine days removed from suffering the injury. Taylor was hitting surprisingly well despite a 31.2 percent K-rate before going down, and it's a near certainty that he will return to an everyday role in center once healthy.