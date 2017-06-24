Taylor went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers, four runs and three RBI against the Reds on Saturday.

Taylor blasted his ninth and 10th home runs of the season in a game in which the Nationals blew up offensively. Although he's been weak in terms of batting average and on-base percentage, he's been able to provide fantasy owners with a solid .507 slugging percentage.

