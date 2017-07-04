Taylor went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Mets.

His eighth-inning blast, Taylor's 12th homer of the year, broke a scoreless tie and appeared to have the Nats lined up for the win before their near-inevitable bullpen meltdown in the top of the ninth tied it back up. The 26-year-old now carries an electric .400/.463/.829 slash line over his last 10 games with four homers, two steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI.

