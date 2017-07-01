Nationals' Michael Taylor: Leading off Saturday
Taylor is starting in center field and batting leadoff Saturday against the Cardinals, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
With regular leadoff man Trea Turner (wrist) out for an extended period of time, manager Dusty Baker is giving Taylor a look at the top of the order for the first time all season. Taylor has been zoned in over the past 10 games, slashing an impressive .412/.462/.824 with three homers, four steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI. Even if he's not leading off, he should continue to see favorable placement in the batting order while he's swinging a hot bat.
