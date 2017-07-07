Nationals' Michael Taylor: Officially placed on DL
Taylor was placed on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The outfielder was lifted from Thursday's game in the fourth inning with the injury and the team wasted little time in putting him on the DL just prior the All-Star break. The initial hope is that Taylor will be able to use the upcoming off days to rest up and join the team shortly after they return to action next weekend against Cincinnati. Brian Goodwin will take over as the primary centerfielder in his absence, though Chris Heisey -- who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move -- could see some playing time as well.
