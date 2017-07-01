Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

The Nats' new No. 2 hitter did get picked off first base in the third inning, but otherwise he did his job near the top of the order. Taylor now boasts a .412/.462/.824 slash line over his last 10 games with three homers, four steals, 10 runs and 10 RBI.