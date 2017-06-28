Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

He's banged out at least one extra-base hit in six straight starts, and Taylor now has a scorching .462/.481/1.000 slash line with three homers, four steals, nine RBI and nine runs over that stretch. The 26-year-old's shaky plate discipline makes it likely that his .836 OPS on the year will begin to fade at some point, but as long as he's making enough contact to take advantage of his power and speed he'll have fantasy value.