Perez has given up nine runs on 18 hits with 22 strikeouts through 18 innings this season.

Working mostly as a left-handed specialist, Perez's struggles have come when he's faced opposite-handed hitters. Right-handed batters are hitting .321 against him and have only struck out seven times in 30 plate appearances. Meanwhile, lefties are only averaging .214 while striking out 15 times out of 47 attempts.