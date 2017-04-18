Perez has yielded three runs over 2.1 innings to start this season in two appearances.

Despite the small sample size, Perez's FIP has skyrocketed to 6.79 and his WHIP sits at 1.71. The 34-year-old primarily serves as a lefty specialist these days, posting a 4.95 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 40 innings last season.

