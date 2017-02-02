Nationals' Oliver Perez: Top lefty specialist in Nats pen heading into 2017
Perez heads into 2017 as the top LOOGY in the Nationals' bullpen.
Sammy Solis could see more high-leverage situations, but manager Dusty Baker is more likely to use Solis for a full inning, and turn to Perez when he needs to retire one specific left-handed hitter. The 35-year-old wasn't quite as dominant against same-side hitters last season as he's been in the past, but still allowed just a .227/.337/.384 slash line against them in 2016 with a 25.5 percent strikeout rate.
