Severino only played in six games during the Dominican Winter League this offseason due to shoulder inflammation, The Washington Post reports.

He expects to be ready for the start of spring training, but the health of Severino's shoulder will be a minor subplot during Nationals' camp. With Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton ahead of him on the depth chart anyway, though, his availability (or lack thereof) isn't going to impact anyone's preparations for their fantasy draft.