Nationals' Pedro Severino: Dealt with shoulder inflammation this winter
Severino only played in six games during the Dominican Winter League this offseason due to shoulder inflammation, The Washington Post reports.
He expects to be ready for the start of spring training, but the health of Severino's shoulder will be a minor subplot during Nationals' camp. With Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton ahead of him on the depth chart anyway, though, his availability (or lack thereof) isn't going to impact anyone's preparations for their fantasy draft.
More News
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Long shot to win bench spot this spring•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Homers on Thursday, may earn playoff starts•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Recalled from Syracuse•
-
Nationals' Pedro Severino: Optioned to Triple-A•