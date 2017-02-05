Severino will compete for a bench spot in spring training, but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

Derek Norris and Jose Lobaton are expected to handle catching duties for the Nationals in 2017, but if either one gets hurt, Severino would be next man up. The 23-year-old showed some improvement at the plate last year, and while he doesn't offer much power, Severino does make consistent contact and could eventually develop into a Francisco Cervelli-like fantasy option.