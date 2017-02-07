Bautista hit .250 with 12 steals in 40 games during winter league play this offseason, The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old has yet to show much power in the minors, but after stealing 56 bases in 136 Double-A games last season, Bautista put himself on the radar even in shallower dynasty formats. The Nats have more well-rounded outfield prospects ahead of him in the system, but his wheels and defense alone should allow him to carve out a big league bench role down the road even if his bat doesn't develop any further.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola