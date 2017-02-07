Bautista hit .250 with 12 steals in 40 games during winter league play this offseason, The Washington Post reports.

The 23-year-old has yet to show much power in the minors, but after stealing 56 bases in 136 Double-A games last season, Bautista put himself on the radar even in shallower dynasty formats. The Nats have more well-rounded outfield prospects ahead of him in the system, but his wheels and defense alone should allow him to carve out a big league bench role down the road even if his bat doesn't develop any further.