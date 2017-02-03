Martin will compete for a spot in the Nationals' bullpen this spring.

The 32-year-old has spent the last two seasons bouncing back and forth between Washington and Triple-A Syracuse, and while his minor league K-rate has been good, it come with sometimes shaky control and a sub-90 mph fastball. That's not a combination built for success in the majors, so expect Martin to begin the 2017 season back in the minors and continue providing depth when injuries hit the Nats' staff.