Nationals' Ryan Jackson: Inks minors deal with Washington
Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, MLB.com reports.
Jackson has bounced around a lot already in 2017, having spent time in the Marlins and Mariners organizations along with a stint in independent ball with the Sugar Land Skeeters. The Nationals present an intriguing landing spot for the well-traveled infielder with Trea Turner (wrist) set to miss extended time at the big-league level, but unless further injuries strike the Washington infield, he'll function as little more than organizational depth.
