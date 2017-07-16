Nationals' Ryan Madson: Heads to Washington
Madson was shipped to the Nationals along with fellow reliever Sean Doolittle on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.
Madson and Doolittle will bring enormous help to Washington's struggling bullpen as the A's snag Blake Treinen, Jesus Lazardo and Sheldon Neuse in the return portion of the deal. Looking ahead, Madson should help anchor a late-inning role after delivering an exceptional fist half of the 2017 season with Oakland, posting a 2.06 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP in 40 appearances. His 39:6 K:BB while allowing just 0.5 HR/9 should translate even better to the Senior Circuit, and allow Madson to take a key spot in the bullpen as the Nationals make their push toward the playoffs.
