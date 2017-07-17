Nationals' Ryan Madson: Will join new team Tuesday
Madson and Sean Doolittle, who were acquired from the Athletics on Sunday, won't join the Nationals until Tuesday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
With the Nationals' road game Monday against the Reds beginning at 12:35 p.m. EDT, Madson and Doolittle wouldn't have had much time to make the trip from the West Coast, so the relievers' team debuts will have to wait a little while longer. To address the lack of available arms out of the bullpen for the day game, the Nationals purchased Jacob Turner's contract from Triple-A Syracuse. Washington general manager Mike Rizzo offered some interesting insight into the Nationals' acquisition of Madson and Doolittle in an interview Monday with Jim Bowden of Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio, acknowledging that Madson was the club's primary target before Doolittle was worked into the trade as part of an expanded deal. With that in mind, Madson rather than Doolittle could be first in line to fill the team's void at closer, which has been a problem area for the Nationals all season.
