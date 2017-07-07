Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Gets starting nod Friday
Raburn is starting in left field and batting second Friday against the Braves.
It marks Raburn's second start in the last three games, and there could be more to come. With Michael Taylor (oblique) joining Jayson Werth (toe) on the 10-day disabled list Friday, the Nationals will be searching for bodies in a suddenly-depleted outfield. Expect Raburn to compete with Brian Goodwin and Chris Heisey for starting bids, though the veteran's .302 batting average this year could give him a nice advantage.
