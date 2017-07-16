Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Hits solo homer against Reds
Raburn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over Cincinnati.
Raburn has received just 55 plate appearances this season, so his fantasy value has been extremely limited. However, the Washington outfield is dealing with multiple injuries, so he could see a fleeting boost in playing time. Receiving semi-regular at-bats in a stacked lineup has appeal, and Raburn is definitely a potential add candidate in deep settings. He's just unlikely to carry long-term value.
