Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Slides into lineup Thursday
Raburn is batting second and playing left field Thursday against the Cubs.
With Chicago trotting left-hander Jon Lester to the mound, the righty-batting Raburn again assumes a short-side platoon role during the getaway day contest. Raburn appears to merely be spelling Brian Goodwin, and though Raburn is off to an 11-for-34 start in limited action, these starts will remain fleeting.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Hits first home run of season•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Slots into Wednesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Hitting second Monday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Officially called up to majors•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Close to callup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Dealt to Nationals•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....