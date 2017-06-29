Raburn is batting second and playing left field Thursday against the Cubs.

With Chicago trotting left-hander Jon Lester to the mound, the righty-batting Raburn again assumes a short-side platoon role during the getaway day contest. Raburn appears to merely be spelling Brian Goodwin, and though Raburn is off to an 11-for-34 start in limited action, these starts will remain fleeting.

