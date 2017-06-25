Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Absent from Sunday lineup

Zimmerman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Zimmerman has shown no signs of slowing down this season, as the veteran first baseman has now put together three consecutive two-hit performances. Manager Dusty Baker will give the slugging first baseman the day off as the Nationals wrap up their three-game set against Scott Feldman and the Reds. Adam Lind takes over at first base, batting sixth.