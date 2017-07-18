Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Becomes franchise home run leader Monday

Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

The first-inning blast was his first homer since June 13 and 20th of the year, but it was also the 235th of Zimmerman's career, moving him past Vlad Guerrero into first place on the all-time Expos/Nationals home run leaderboard. The 32-year-old has cooled off considerably since his hot start, slashing .223/.279/.287 over his last 25 games, and given his track record over the last few seasons it may be prudent to shop him now in fantasy leagues while his overall numbers still look impressive.