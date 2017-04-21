Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Crushes game-winning homer Thursday
Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Braves.
His two-run shot deep to center field off R.A. Dickey in the sixth inning, Zimmerman's fifth homer of the season and second in as many days, proved to be the game winner. The first baseman's work this offseason to improve the launch angle on his swing, done at the urging of teammate Daniel Murphy, has paid incredible dividends as 11 of Zimmerman's 21 hits so far have gone for extra bases.
