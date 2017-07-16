Play

Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Sunday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Zimmerman will get a planned day off from manager Dusty Baker after partaking in the All-Star Game on Tuesday and playing the first two games of this series. In his place, Adam Lind will draw the start at first while batting sixth in the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast