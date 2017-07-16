Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Day off Sunday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
Zimmerman will get a planned day off from manager Dusty Baker after partaking in the All-Star Game on Tuesday and playing the first two games of this series. In his place, Adam Lind will draw the start at first while batting sixth in the order.
