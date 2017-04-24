Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Launches sixth homer Sunday

Zimmerman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

It's his sixth homer of the season, and third in his last five games, as Zimmerman continues to put together a massive April. The 32-year-old insists that he hasn't changed his approach at the plate and is simply healthier than he's been in years, but that explanation seems a little thin considering that Zimmerman hasn't had a SLG higher than .500 since 2010 but is now slashing .387/.441/.774 through 18 games in 2017.