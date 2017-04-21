Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Friday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.
Zimmerman homered again Thursday, his second in as many days and fifth already this season, but manager Dusty Baker seems intent on giving the 32-year-old occasional rest days in order to preserve his health for the long haul. Friday's absence marks Zimmerman's third in 16 games this season. Adam Lind will step in at first base against right-hander Matt Harvey.
