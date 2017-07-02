Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Sunday's lineup
Zimmerman is out of Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He is hitting .206/.239/.254 with zero home runs over his last 63 at-bats, and with that decrease in production, Zimmerman has been getting the occasional day off. Adam Lind will start at first base and hit sixth against righty Carlos Martinez.
