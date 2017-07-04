Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Receives breather Tuesday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Zimmerman will rest for the second time in three games, likely due to the 12:05 p.m. EST start time for the Fourth of July contest. With Zimmerman on the bench, Adam Lind will handle first-base duties and bat fifth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories