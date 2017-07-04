Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Receives breather Tuesday
Zimmerman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Zimmerman will rest for the second time in three games, likely due to the 12:05 p.m. EST start time for the Fourth of July contest. With Zimmerman on the bench, Adam Lind will handle first-base duties and bat fifth.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Absent from Sunday lineup•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will sit for Wednesday's matinee•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Drives in three Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Held out again Monday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...