Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stays hot with another long ball
Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.
It was Zimmerman's second home run in as many nights. He has four long balls since April 19 and now has seven on the young season. Not much was expected of the 32-year-old after injuries limited him to 31 homers in the last two seasons combined. His slash line is now up to .379/.431/.788 as he looks to keep his blazing April going. Keep running him out there while he's hot, but it's unlikely to last.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Launches sixth homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Crushes game-winning homer Thursday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Will have rest day against Mets•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Pounds grand slam in Wednesday's win•
-
Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes a seat Sunday•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...