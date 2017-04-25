Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Stays hot with another long ball

Zimmerman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

It was Zimmerman's second home run in as many nights. He has four long balls since April 19 and now has seven on the young season. Not much was expected of the 32-year-old after injuries limited him to 31 homers in the last two seasons combined. His slash line is now up to .379/.431/.788 as he looks to keep his blazing April going. Keep running him out there while he's hot, but it's unlikely to last.