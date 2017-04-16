Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Takes a seat Sunday

Zimmerman is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

After five straight starts at first base, Zimmerman will give way to Adam Lind, who will be making his second start of the season. It's been a strong start to the year for Zimmerman, who owns a 1.045 OPS through 44 plate appearances.

