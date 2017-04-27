Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman: Three hits, another homer Wednesday
Zimmerman went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs against the Rockies on Wednesday.
Isn't playing in Coors Field grand? The veteran first baseman's clearly enjoying it, as this was his second homer in the first three games of this series, and he now has five in his last eight contests overall -- a span in which Zimmerman has racked up a spectacular 14 RBI. Yep, he's suddenly killing it in his age-32 season after hitting just .218 last year. Considering his proclivity for injury and disappointing production in recent years, it's wise to sell high on Zimmerman now, before he runs out of pixie dust.
